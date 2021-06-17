Loker, Sykora qualify for State Tennis Tournament

By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
June 9 was a day to remember for Baldwin-Woodville tennis players Caleb Lokker and Sam Sykora as they competed in the 2021 WIAA sectional boys tennis tournament and earned at trip to the state tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Medford’s Tahtankka Damm and Kevin Damm.
Knowing that they needed to win just one match to advance to state, coach Dana Helgeson said, “Caleb and Sam wanted this win. I was impressed with their great focus and how well they handled the pressure.:
The duo lost its next two matches, however - first to Altoona’s Ty Rondestedt and Dan Harris (2-6, 1-6) and then to Eau Claire Regis’ Jack Merrick and Anderson Lowry (2-6, 0-6).
They will be one of three Middle Border Conference doubles teams to compete at the state tournament in Koller June 17-19.
“We are extremely proud of them, and I know they will do their best to represent the Blackhawks,” Helgeson said.
Finishing their season as sectional runners up were Brogan Drilling and Michael Krinke, who competed in No. 3 doubles play.
They opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Medford’s Dante Axon and Brayden Machon before falling to La Crosse Aquinas’ Sam Dickinson and Paulie Reuterman Jr., 1-6, 3-6, in the championship match.
