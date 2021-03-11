The final score said Lake County Lutheran 59, St. Croix Central 47 in the WIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball State Semifinals Friday in Oshkosh.
For the first 32 minutes of the game, it didn’t look like the difference would reach double digits.
Matter of fact, when SCC’s Kelson Klin converted a layup with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the second half, the score was 48-47, Lake County.
Central finished the game 0-for-6 from the field, while the Lightning went 1-for-2 from three-point range, but clinched the win going 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.
It was the second time Central failed to reach the 50-point barrier this season. The other time was another loss, a 62-44 defeat to River Falls, Dec. 31.
The Panthers (23-3 overall) finished shooting less than 35 percent from the field (34. 7 percent) and even worse from three-point range (32 percent).
Lake County wasn’t exactly better, as it finished 35.8 percent from two-point range and 33.3 percent from three-point range.
One of the big differences came at the free-throw line. Lake County went 14-for-16, compared to SCC’s 5-for-8. Another turning point was Central committed 18 turnovers to Lake County’s 10.
The first half saw the lead reach four for both teams until a Ben Lubbers dunk with 10 seconds left, gave the Lightning a six-point lead at halftime.
Lake County increased the lead to seven twice early in the second half, but Central was able to cut the deficit to one and even tied the game.
Luke Haertle led Lake County with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. John Nehls added 16 off the bench along with four steals. Lubbers recorded 13.
Jackson Pettit led Central with 13 points, which was appearing in the state tournament for the first time. Colin Hackbarth added nine. Gabe Siler and Conner Nilssen both scored seven. Siler dished out seven assists.
Lake County Lutheran advanced to the State Championship game where it was defeated by top-seeded Racine St. Catherine’s 68-49.
Central will be saying goodbye to six seniors – Pettit, Klin, Siler, Joel McGrane, Spencer Trainor and Cayden LaVenture.
Pettit, Klin and Siler will be hard to replace. Pettit was the leading scorer on the season with 16.8 points per game. Klin averaged 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Siler filled the stat sheet with 10 points, 5.8 rebounds, eight assists and four steals a game.
The cupboard will not be bare. Colin Hackbarth and Carson Hinzman return. Hackbarth averaged 12.6 points a game this season and Hinzman was the leading rebounder at 7.4 per game.
