Letter wins volleyball player of the year

A key factor in the success for Jordyn Letter on the volleyball court this fall might have occurred last spring.
Letter, also a star for the softball team, had most of her year wiped out due to injury.
“I wanted to make this (volleyball) season my best season,” the Baldwin-Woodville senior said. “I worked a lot harder as a result.”
The work paid off as Middle Border Conference coaches selected her as the conference volleyball player of the year.
Letter said when she found out about the honor, there were multiple reactions.
“I was super excited,” she said, adding she was also happy, joyful, and stoked.
“We had an amazing season,” she continued. “I loved my team.”
The Blackhawks ended up sharing the conference title with Altoona. Letter, who was an honorable mention selection last year, was joined on the first team by teammate Stella Kamm, the only sophomore selected to the first team.
The only first teamer to earn a repeat selection from last year is Prescott’s Reese Ptacek, who has already committed to the University of Kansas to play volleyball and is only a junior.
Altoona’s Mya Martenson and Osceola’s Shelby Wiederin, who were second team selections last year, were bumped up to first team this year. Somerset’s Izzy Eskiwerka and SCC’s Payton Merth rounded out the first team.
Marney Roemhild headlined the second team with Somerset’s Claire Anderson, Altoona’s Breeley Gluch, Prescott’s Natalie Ptacek, SCC’s Macie Segebrecht, Amery’s Delaney Vold and Osceola’s Caysie Ward.
Vold was a second-team selection last year, while Ward earned honorable mention status.
Ryeah Oehlke was the final Blackhawk to be named all-conference as she was honorable mention. The rest of that team was made up of Somerset’s Madison Raleigh, Haley Reger, Altoona’s Kennedy Tripper, Amery’s Jadyn Werle, SCC’s Eliza Cleary, and Osceola’s Maddie Newton.
Out of the 21 players selected, 11 were seniors, six were juniors and four were sophomores.
