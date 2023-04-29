Letter’s three hits leads B-W to win over Menomonie By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Apr 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email B-W’s Hailey Cota makes contact during the April 10 game against Altoona. Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jordyn Letter went 3-for-4 including a triple and a double as the Baldwin-Woodville softball team posted a 7-5 win over Menomonie April 21. “She developed a rhythm at the plate,” B-W coach Charlie Tobin said. “She was focused and attacked the ball. She brought in key runs for us to win.” Letter’s triple in the first inning scored two runs. B-W scored two runs in the top of the seventh as one of them were thanks to a Menomonie error. Linnea Freer and Hailey Maurer each had two hits. Ryeah Oehlke added a triple while Hailey Cota finished with a double. “It was a great bounce back after Ellsworth on Tuesday,” Tobin continued. “The wind was strong, and it was cold. The girls adjusted and focused on what they each needed to do to achieve a win.” Sara Groskreutz started for B-W and pitched all seven innings to earn the win. She struck out four and walked six. “It’s not easy pitching in the cold,” Tobin said. “The fourth inning was a difficult inning in finding the strike zone as Menomonie scored three runs. “Once she got out of that inning, she kept it to only three to four batters for the last three innings.” Tobin also praised Ella Sorenson for her play at second base as she recorded six putouts along with a backhand stop which saved a run. B-W is now 4-1 in the conference and 6-1 overall. Ellsworth 5, B-W 4Ellsworth scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail in the April 18 game. “We gave Ellsworth additional opportunities which they ended up capitalizing on,” Tobin said. “We competed but just couldn’t get into our groove.” Ellsworth scored the game winning run thanks to a B-W error. The Panthers had a 2-1 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning when Abby Nilssen connected on a three-run homer giving B-W a lead for the time being. B-W outhit Ellsworth nine to five with Cota going 3-for-4. “We have to have short term memory,” Tobin added. “We need to learn from our mistakes and move on because the next game is just around the corner and there is nothing we can do about it now. “I have all the confidence in this group of girls they will get to work on what they need to improve and adjust on in order to be ready for the next game.” Groskreutz struck out five and walked four in a losing effort. 