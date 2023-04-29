Letter’s three hits leads B-W to win over Menomonie

B-W’s Hailey Cota makes contact during the April 10 game against Altoona.

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

Jordyn Letter went 3-for-4 including a triple and a double as the Baldwin-Woodville softball team posted a 7-5 win over Menomonie April 21. 

“She developed a rhythm at the plate,” B-W coach Charlie Tobin said. “She was focused and attacked the ball. She brought in key runs for us to win.” 

