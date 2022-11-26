Jordyn Letter was named to the honorable mention all-state Division 2 team by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

The Baldwin-Woodville senior standout was also honored as Middle Border Conference player of the year as the Blackhawks earned a share of the conference title with Altoona. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.