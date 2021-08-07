Legion finish season in Region tournament

The Baldwin Legion Team finished out their season by hosting the Region 1 Class A playoffs at home. They started off well against Altoona July 23, by winning 16-8. The Buzz had 19 hits in the game with Masen Werner leading the way going 4-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Sam Hush got the win on the mound, pitching the first three innings. He allowed only one run on four hits and struck out two.
On Saturday July 24, things went the other way. In the first game they lost to Osceola 10-5. Osceola scored early and Baldwin played from behind the rest of the game and couldn’t catch up. Osceola held Baldwin’s hitters in check allowing only six hits total. Brayden LaGrander and Cole Braasch had two hits each and the other two came from Sean VanSomeren and Sam Hush. Masen Werner pitched 5.2 innings and took the loss. He allowed six earned runs on eight hits and had four strikeouts. Landon Fedie finished the game allowing two runs on one hit and one strikeout.
Because of the loss, Baldwin took to the field again immediately following that game with a chance to still go into Sunday’s championship game. They faced Altoona again and had an exciting extra inning game that included Baldwin having to score a run in the bottom of the seventh, eighth and ninth, innings to tie the game to keep it going. In the top of the 10th however, Altoona scored five runs and the Buzz were unable to come back. Baldwin had 13 hits in the game again and had multiple players with two hits each. They were Jesse Gorman, Sean VanSomeren, Masen Werner and Klay Lorentz. Ty Fink started the game and gave up three runs and three hits. Sean VanSomeren relieved him and pitched seven strong innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits. He walked four and struck out three. Landon Fedie finished the game, allowing two runs on four hits.
Said Coach Wes Haney: “It was a tough way to end our season, but our players just kept battling throughout that game and it was exciting. Hats off to Altoona, they really played well.” Altoona went on to face Osceola Sunday and needed to beat them twice to win the championship and advance to State in Denmark this weekend and they did just that. Altoona got on a roll in the first game and beat Osceola 13-9 and then came out in the next game, took an early lead 2-0 in the top of the first, battled back and forth the rest of the way and won the game 6-4 for the state berth.
The Baldwin Legion team ended up 12-7 this season with their highlight finishing second place in their home tournament in early July. Coach Haney says he would really like to thank the Baldwin Legion Post 240 for all of its support.
“They’re an awesome sponsor and everything they do is greatly appreciated,” he said. He’d also like to thank the Baldwin-Woodville School District for their support by letting the Legion play on such an incredible new field and the help with maintenance of the facilities. He’d also like to thank all of the fans who came out to show their support of the program throughout the summer.
