The Baldwin Legion baseball team will be hosting the Class A Region 1 playoffs starting July 23. The first game that day at 4:30 p.m., will be Osceola versus Osseo with Baldwin playing Altoona at 7 p.m. It’s a double elimination tournament and the losers of those game will play each other at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The winners will play that day at 12 p.m., and the winner of the 9:30 a.m. game and loser of the 12 p.m. game will play each other at 2:30 p.m.
The championship games will be 12 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The winner of the tournament will be heading the following weekend to Denmark, WI for the American Legion Class A State Tournament.
In previous action, the Buzz did very well in its home nine-team tournament July 8-11 as they took second place. In their pool play games, they beat Osceola 1-0 and Altoona 7-1 to earn the top seed of the tournament. Hudson beat Chippewa Falls 10-8 and New Richmond 11-0 to earn the second seed, and Prescott won their pool by beating Menomonie 14-4, lost to SCC 8-1, but won the tiebreaker by allowing the least runs in their division. This gave them the third seed and Altoona earned the wild card fourth seed. Those four teams played in bracket play July 11 where Baldwin beat Altoona 6-2 and Hudson beat Prescott 7-2. Hudson ended up winning the championship game by beating the Buzz 3-2.
Baldwin only used four pitchers for the weekend as they all threw very well and pitched complete games. Game one was Sam Hush, two was Masen Werner, Ty Fink threw game three, and game four was Sean VanSomeren.
Coach Wes Haney said “We never expected that to happen going into the tournament, but they all threw a lot strikes, changed speeds well, and kept the pressure on the opponents. In the field we helped them out by playing fantastic defense, and at the plate we used our speed on the bases to get guys into scoring position and drove them in with timely hits. It was as good of a four game stretch as these guys have played together.”
In Prescott July 15, Baldwin lost 7-6 in the first game of the doubleheader and won the second 10-1. On July 21, Baldwin closes out its regular season by hosting St. Croix Central in a doubleheader. Games are scheduled for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
