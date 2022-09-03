The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting several hunting and shooting skills workshops this fall through the end of the Wisconsin hunting license year (March 31, 2023). The DNR’s Learn to Hunt workshops provide a great opportunity for the hunting curious to learn how to hunt safely and ethically in Wisconsin.

Learn to Hunt workshops are open to the public and cater to a variety of skill levels and interests and include multi-day comprehensive introductions to hunting for those new to the sport. Workshops range from beginner shotgunning and archery, pheasant, squirrel, deer, grouse, and rabbit hunting, to hands-on deer butchering.

