The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting several hunting and shooting skills workshops this fall through the end of the Wisconsin hunting license year (March 31, 2023). The DNR’s Learn to Hunt workshops provide a great opportunity for the hunting curious to learn how to hunt safely and ethically in Wisconsin.
Learn to Hunt workshops are open to the public and cater to a variety of skill levels and interests and include multi-day comprehensive introductions to hunting for those new to the sport. Workshops range from beginner shotgunning and archery, pheasant, squirrel, deer, grouse, and rabbit hunting, to hands-on deer butchering.
“There are many wonderful reasons to pursue hunting, and Wisconsin is a perfect place to learn since our state is celebrated worldwide for its outstanding hunting and outdoor opportunities,” said Emily Iehl, DNR Hunting and Shooting Sports Program Specialist. “Although taking the first step or finding someone to help you continue learning can feel daunting, we are here to help. We encourage anyone remotely curious about hunting to start small and join us."
Learn to Hunt workshops combine classroom and field instruction before a novice goes hunting with a qualified mentor. Programs are hosted by qualified volunteer mentors from local hunting clubs and other conservation organizations across Wisconsin.
Are you interested in giving hunting a try? Check out the resources below to help you get started.
Resources To Learn To Hunt
View upcoming Learn To Hunt classes.
Take a Hunter Safety Education Class.
If you know a licensed hunter over 18, they may be able to mentor you. Learn more about Wisconsin's Mentored Hunting Program here.
Sign up to get notified of future classes by email.
