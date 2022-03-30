St. Croix Central’s Katie Larson started her season on a good note as she won the shot put in the season-opening Blue Devil Invite March 22 at Johnson Fieldhouse on the campus of UW-Stout.
Larson threw 35 feet, 4 inches, which was more than a foot further than Cumberland’s Amie West. Fellow SCC teammate Sydney Burgess was seventh in the event as she threw 32-1.
Kaitlyn Carlson added a second place finish in the 1,600 meter run (5:53.93), while Abby Lamers took third in the 400 meter run (1:06.44).
Ella Hawkins was fifth in the pole vault (7-0) and Payton Merth rounded out the Panther scoring with an eighth place finish in the 55 meter hurdles (11.43).
SCC took ninth in the team standings with 29.5 points. Hudson was first with 67 points. Menomonie took second with 46 points. Bloomer was third with 44.
Meanwhile, for the boys, Zach Steffensen was third in the shot put at 42-7 as Nathan Stark took seventh (39-3). Brian Woehrle added a fifth place finish in the 800 meter run (2:12.40).
The boys finished in 15th place with 12 points. Menomonie was first with 108 points. Prescott took second with 67. Hudson placed third with 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.