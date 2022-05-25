Katie Larson claimed St. Croix Central’s lone first place at the Middle Border Conference track and field championships May 17 at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
The senior won the discus with a throw of 122 feet-3 inches, nearly four feet further than Amery’s Alaina Rivard.
As a team, the Panthers finished fifth with 73.5 points. Osceola was the conference champion with 187 points followed by Amery’s 173.5. Prescott took third with 89.
Sydney Burgess added a fifth place in the discus (104-7), giving SCC its highest point total in the 18 events.
Larson finished third in the shot put (33-6), while Burgess was fourth (32-8).
The Panthers also had good success in other field events as Payton Merth was third in the long jump (15-11 ½) along with Sidnie Roshell in the high jump (4-10).
The 800 relay of Ella Hawkins, Abby Lamers, Eliza McKenna and Merth took second at 1:51.77, while the same quartet took fourth in the 400 relay (53.11).
Merth added a second in the 300 hurdles (49.91). Kaitlyn Carlson was fourth in the 3,200 run (12:39.42) and sixth in the 1,600 run (5:48.08). Addy Swanson took fifth in the 3,200 run (12:43.33) and seventh in the 1,600 run (5:57.06). Hawkins finished seventh in the pole vault (8-0).
Meanwhile, the boys were sixth with 42 points. Osceola took the team title with 201 points. Ellsworth placed second with 133, edging Prescott by two.
Brody Peissig had the highest place finisher as he finished fourth in the triple jump (38-4 ½).
Fifth place finishes went to Brian Woehrle in the 1,600 run (4:46.10), the 800 relay of Jayden Boyce, Rhett Schweitzer, Derek Weber, and Chris Woehrman (1:38.54) and Zach Steffensen in the shot put (43-7).
The 3,200 relay of Carter Brunclik, Owen Herink, Maverick Kostrzak and Adam Madlung took sixth (9:44.69). Seventh place finishes went to Adam Madlung in the 3,200 run (11:21.57), Patrick Downs in the 300 hurdles (47.54), Kade Rogers in the pole vault (10-0), Gavin Searl in the long jump (18-5 ¾) and triple jump (37- ¾) and A.J. Holmgren in the shot put (40-6).
