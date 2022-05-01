The St. Croix Central track and field team had its first outdoor meet of the season April 21 in Ellsworth.
The girls placed third with 64 points as Osceola won the meet with 134 points. Prescott took second with 90.
“Overall, we were really happy with how things went,” said SCC coach Mitchell Klimek.
Katie Larson led the girls with two first place performances in the shot put and discus. She won the shot with a throw of 33 feet- 3¾ inches, edging B-W’s Anna Jordt by less than a foot. Her discus throw of 112-2 was about five feet further than teammate Sydney Burgess.
Payton Merth accounted for Central’s other first place finish as she won the long jump at 15-1. She also took second in the 300 hurdles, third in the 100 hurdles and was part of the 400-meter relay that took third with Abby Lamers, Eliza McKenna and Ella Hawkins.
Kaitlyn Carlson was second in the 1,600-meter run, while Addy Swanson was second in the 3,200-meter run.
For the boys, they finished fourth with 36 points. Osceola took home the team title with 118 points. Ellsworth was second with 103 and Prescott was third with 100.
The field events stood out for the Panthers as they had two firsts: Brody Peissig in the triple jump (37-10½) and A.J. Holmgren in the shot put (42-5).
Ryan Gunderson added a second-place finish in the discus followed by Aidan Schlueter.
The 800-meter relay of Jayden Boyce, Derek Weber, Sam Fischer, and Rhett Schweitzer took third, while Owen Herink, Maverick Kostrzak, Adam Madlung and Brian Woehrle was also third in the 3,200-meter relay.
