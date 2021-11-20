The run of volleyball excellence continues for St. Croix Central.
For the fourth time in the last five years, the Middle Border Conference player of the year hails from SCC.
2021’s Player of the Year is Katie Larson, who wraps up a memorable career.
After earning honorable mention status as a freshman, Larson was named to the first team the last three years.
“Being named as a standout player in this conference is a terrific accomplishment because there are a lot of very skilled players.” stated SCC coach Mindy Widiker. “Katie is a passionate volleyball player who has trained many years to improve her skills. She was an integral part of our offense and defense this season.
“We relied heavily on Katie for many skills: Her heavy attacking arm when points when needed, her ability to effectively and consistently on the court, her leadership abilities, her reliable ball control on serve receive, and her court vision to make effective shots while on offense.”
She has been joined on the first team the last two years by fellow teammate Katie Gostovich, 2020s Player of the Year. Abby Widiker was 2017 and 2018’s Player of the Year, starting the streak.
St. Croix Central clinched a share of the conference in 2021 after winning it outright in 2020.
Joining Larson and Gostovich on the first team was Meadow Berg, who was a second team selection last year.
Rounding out the Panthers’ all conference selections were Delaynee Bohatta and Grace Benson, who earned honorable mentions. Bohatta was an honorable mention selection in 2020.
Fellow conference champion Baldwin-Woodville had five players between the three teams, while Osceola had four.
All five Panthers selections were seniors, which headlined the three teams. Fifteen of the 21 selections were seniors, four were juniors and two were sophomores.
