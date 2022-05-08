The St. Croix Central track and field team had two teams at different invitationals April 26.
There was one team at the Osceola Invite and the other at Baldwin-Woodville Invite.
At Osceola, Payton Merth and Katie Larson earned second place finishes to lead the Panthers to a seventh-place finish with 57.5 points.
Hudson was first with 154.5 points, followed by Osceola’s 101. Hayward took third with 99.
Merth was second in the long jump at 15 feet- 1 ¼ inches, while Larson was second in the discus (102-11).
Third place finishes went to Larson in the shot put (33-10¼) and Burgess in the discus (95-6).
Ella Hawkins was fourth in the pole vault (8-0) along with Kaitlyn Carlson in the 1,600-meter run (5:50.91).
Burgess took fifth in the shot (31-5 3/4), the same as Abby Lamers in the 400-meter run (1:05.52).
Meanwhile in Baldwin, Jalen Hinzman was seventh in the shot put (26-9) and a 400-meter relay was eighth.
For the boys, Brody Peissig competed in Osceola and the highest place finish as he took third in the triple jump (37-2 3/4). A.J. Holmgren was fifth in the discus (110-11), while Max Holder took sixth (110-8). Brian Woehrle added a pair of sixth place finishes in the 800 (2:14.36) and 1,600-meter runs (5:00.86).
In Baldwin, Gavin Searl posed a jump of 5-4 in the high jump to take third. Hayden Buckel was fourth in the discus (97-3) and Tadd Posey took sixth in the shot put (36-1 1/2).
