The 1st place Hawks travelled to New Richmond on Monday to take on the 3rd place Tigers. It didn’t take the Hawks long to get out to an early lead. With one out, Morgan Smetana would hit a double down the left field line putting her at 2nd base. Marin Nygaard would come in to run for Smetana. Nygaard would score after the Tiger’s defense made some errors allowing Nygaard to cross home plate and give the Hawks the early lead. Smetana once again started in the circle and kept the Tigers at bay through the first four innings. In the top of the 4th, the Hawks added to their lead. After a lead off single by Trinity Mittl, Jordyn Letter put down a sac bunt that the fielder did not handle cleanly. With runners now at 1st and 2nd, Ashley Furrer connected on a key hit up the middle to score Mittl from 2nd, extending the Hawk’s lead to 2-0. In the 5th, the home team was able to put a number on the board. After a lead off base hit and an uncharacteristic two errors by the Hawks defense, the Tigers were able to cut into the lead 2-1. The score didn’t remain long as in the 6th, Letter would reach 1st by a walk. After a perfect sacrifice bunt by senior Morgan Hable and a throwing error by the Tigers, Letter was able to cross home. Marney Roemhild kept her hot bat going by ripping a single up the middle and would come around in the next at bat to score when Brooke Klatt hit a shot to right center, going off the fence for a double and extending the lead out to 4-1. Smetana would keep the Tigers in check and in the 7th, the Hawks would add more insurance. Kate Groskreutz started the inning off with a single to center. Ty Mittl then put down another perfect sac bunt that the Tigers mishandled which put runners at 1st and 2nd. The Hawks kept the pressure on the defense when Trinity Mittl executed the second successful bunt of the inning that was once again misplayed by the Tigers. Furrer continued her hot hitting and drove in two runs when she ripped a single to right center scoring Groskreutz and Ty Mittl. Smetana would put the Tigers down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 7th giving the Hawks the 6-1 victory. Trinity Mittl led the Hawks with three hits. Furrer chipped in with two hits and leading the team with three RBI’s. Smetana went the distance in the circle giving up 0 earned runs, allowing two hits and striking out thirteen Tiger batters. The win gave the Hawk at least a share of the MBC Conference title.
June 9: Prescott - In the week leading up to the WIAA State Playoffs, the Hawks found themselves playing the 3rd place Tigers from New Richmond on Monday and the 2nd place Prescott Cardinals on Wednesday. With the Hawks already defeating the Tigers, the Cardinals travelled to Millpond Park in hopes of a victory and sharing the MBC title with the BW Hawks. It was a hot night at the field and the biggest crowd this year watched a pitchers duel, some great defense and a little small ball to apply some pressure and set up a clutch hit that would prove to be the difference in the game.
Through three innings, both starting pitchers kept the opposing offenses in check. Morgan Smetana and Prescott’s Taylor Graf were both great in the circle. BW applied some pressure to Prescott in their bottom half of the 4th. Smetana led the inning off with a routine fly to left field but the ball deflected off of the Prescott defenders glove putting Smetana at 2nd. Kate Groskreutz stepped to the plate and executed a perfect sacrifice bunt to the right side of the infield moving courtesy runner Marin Nygaard to 3rd with just one out. With Ty Mittl now at the plate, Coach Klatt was looking for a ball driven to the outfield for at least a tag up and the game’s first run. The coach and fans would get a lot more than a sacrifice fly when Mittl took Graf’s first pitch and sent it over the right center field fence giving the Hawks a 2-0 lead after four innings. Smetana carried the momentum into the top half of the 5th when she struck out the side. Both teams went scoreless in the 6th and in the top of the 7th the Hawks defense stayed strong. With one out, Brooke Klatt made a diving attempt at a soft pop up, was unable to catch in but was able to throw the runner out at first from her knees. With two outs, Smetana was able to get the Cardinal batter to ground to 3rd, where senior Ashley Furrer sealed the game with a clean pick-up and throw to fellow classmate Morgan Hable. Mittl led the Hawks at the plate with two hits and two RBI’s. Smetana finished in the circle, giving up zero runs, only two hits and striking out eleven of the Cardinal’s batters. The 2-0 win gave the Hawks sole possession of the MBC Title and a perfect conference record of 14-0 and regular season record of 17-0.
Coach Klatt commented on the last week of the regular season. “The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of all of those girls in the dugout. We certainly appreciate their effort, hard work and team culture that they helped create over the past few months. I know the players’ families, friends and all of the BW fans that have come out to support us thus far, see that togetherness and support within this team. A great week with wins against two very good teams only helps us going into the playoffs. We are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead and thank all of the fans for their continued support.”
