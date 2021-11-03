Will Kroening earned a first team all-conference spot for the Middle Border Conference boys soccer team.
The senior was the only Blackhawk to earn a first team spot even though the Blackhawks finished second.
Conference champion Amery finished with three first team selections, while Somerset actually had four.
B-W was better represented on the second team as seniors Tyler Smigla and Sawry Sarango along with junior Davis Paulsen earned the honors.
“I am very proud of the selections this year,” B-W coach Nathan Franey said. “They were great leaders on the team and were all a big reason we had such a successful season this year. Davis is the only returning player next year and I’m confident he can earn that designation again.”
Amery earned the most selections with seven, followed by Somerset’s five. Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central had four each. Osceola had three and Altoona had one.
Osceola’s Sean Archibald was named conference player of the year. Franey and St. Croix Central’s Patrick Flandrick shared coach of the year honors.
