The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters to know their target before they shoot and understand the difference between elk and white-tailed deer this hunting season.

Archery and crossbow deer seasons will soon be underway. Elk sometimes venture outside of the elk management zones, especially during the breeding season, so hunters are reminded to properly identify their target. Any elk taken without a tag may result in a fine and a revocation of your hunting license.

