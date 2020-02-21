Brooke Klatt willed her Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team out of a five-game slide Feb. 14 when she powered the Blackhawks (6-14) to a 55-46 victory over St. Croix Central.
Klatt scored 25 points and recorded five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Maddy Jensen also had a strong game, racking up 14 rebounds, seven points, two assists and a blocked shot.
“We played well and kept ourselves in good position,” said B-W coach Steve Jensen. “When it seemed, we were about to pull away, they found a way to make it close again. It was a hard fought and very physical game.”
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Brianna Mikla (nine points, two assists), Anna Jordt (seven points, nine rebounds, one block) and Kate Groskreutz (five points, five rebounds, four assists, one block).
Marney Roemhild contributed three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. Angela Nilssen added three rebounds and a block, and Kaelyn Olson tallied four rebounds.
SCC currently has a 1-20 overall record.
