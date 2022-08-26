When the Baldwin-Woodville softball team starts up its 2023 season, there will be a new person at the controls.
The School Board approved the resignation of head coach Tim Klatt during its monthly meeting last week.
Klatt was hired in 2017 and take away the 2020 year thanks to COVID-19, the Blackhawks won three conference titles, four regional titles, two sectional titles and the 2021 state runner-up finish during his tenure.
The Blackhawks graduated three starters from the 2022 team, including Tim’s daughter Brooke.
“Not having a daughter coming up certainly has lessened my motivation, but I just feel it’s time for me to move on personally and enjoy some other things in life,” he explained.
Besides Brooke Klatt, the Blackhawks will be looking to replace pitcher Morgan Smetana and first baseman Kate Groskreutz. B-W will be looking for its third straight state berth next spring.
“The program is in great shape, and I look forward to be a fan from distance,” he said. “The competition, team culture and camaraderie is what I will miss most.”
