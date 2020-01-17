Klatt guides Blackhawks past SCC

On Jan. 10, the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team ended a two-game losing streak as it dominated St. Croix Central, 59-39, in Baldwin.
“Definitely one of the better games we have played,” said B-W coach Steve Jensen. “Our shooting percentage was good, and our rebounding was excellent. This game was truly a team effort in all phases, and it shows in the stats. The team showed their growth from the early part of the season in handling situations and a close score.”
The Blackhawks (4-9) were led by Brooke Klatt who scored 16 points and added seven assists and three steals. Brianna Mikla pitched in 12 points and four rebounds.
Also scoring for B-W were Kate Groskreutz (nine points, three rebounds), Anna Jordt (eight points, five rebounds), Maddy Jensen (seven points, eight rebounds, two assists), Kaelyn Olson (four points, six rebounds, two assists, one block) and Marney Roemhild (three points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals).
SCC fell to 0-11.
