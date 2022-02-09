The St. Croix Central boys basketball team had a slow start to its Feb. 4 game against Altoona.
By the end of the first half, the slow start was erased as the Panthers had a 29-point lead and cruised to the 75-44 win.
“With roughly 11 minutes remaining in the first half, we rotated three guys in and went on a large run,” SCC coach Dustin Hayes explained. “We built a significant lead and didn’t give it back.”
Colin Hackbarth led four Panthers (8-2 conference, 15-3 overall) in double figures with 15 points along with four assists.
Carson HInzman posted a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds along with three steals. Karter LaVenture added 13, while Nic Harney tossed in 11 along with six assists. Trae Widiker chipped in with seven along with three steals.
Conner Nilssen recorded five points and six rebounds. The Panthers shot 31-for-56 (55.3%) from the field. In all 10 Panthers scored on the night.
“Altoona has gone in and out of zone,” Hayes said. “We expected to see it, but they ended up playing primarily man to man defense.”
Altoona fell to 3-8 in the conference and 6-14 overall.
Ellsworth 69, Central 64 (2 ot)
On Dec. 14, Central handed Ellsworth a 56-28 defeat.
Seven weeks later, the two teams played its rematch and it was a different Ellsworth team.
Thanks to Jack Janke.
The senior, who didn’t play in the Dec. 14 game, poured in a game-high 33 points with 14 rebounds and four assists. Janke was 13-for-16 from the free throw line. Janke attempted 26 shots from the field, as a team the Panthers shot 55.
“It was his first game since the beginning of the season and he was great against us,” Hayes explained.
Spencer Schultz added 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Carson Hinzman led three Central players in double figures with 16 points and six rebounds. Trae Widiker added 14 points along with four rebounds. Nic Harney tossed in 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Colin Hackbarth finished with eight points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“Our second half offense was much better than our first half,” Hayes said. “Unfortunately, stopping the drive didn’t work well for us.”
Hinzman, Hackbarth and Karter LaVenture all fouled out. Central finished 6-for-16 (32.6%) from the free throw line and 4-for-25 (16%) from three point range.
“We couldn’t score in double overtime and too many turnovers led to the game getting away from us,” Hayes concluded.
