The Baldwin-Woodville football team finished the 2018 season with a 5-4 record and earned one win in the WIAA playoffs despite being decimated with injuries.
Those associated with the program believed the 2019 season could be even better if they avoided the bug that fell them a year earlier.
A couple of milestones were achieved last Friday when the Blackhawks routed Somerset 50-14 in its regular season finale. The win gave B-W a 6-1 record in the Middle Border Conference, good enough for a first-place share with New Richmond. The last time Baldwin-Woodville won or shared the conference was 2010.
The Blackhawks finished the regular season with a 7-2 record, the most wins since, again 2010. They open the Division 4 playoffs as a No. 2 seed and will host Black River Falls 7 p.m., tonight.
“We’ve had unbelievable leadership the whole season,” said head coach Dan Keefer. “(Quarterback) Ross Roemhild is the heart and soul of the team. Thomas Albrightson is a phenomenal kid. Zach Nilssen is one of the best athletes in the conference.
“These are an unbelievable group of kids, who are awesome people and great students.”
Keefer said the early part of the schedule played a factor. After disposing of Amery in its opener, the Blackhawks went on the road to defeat fellow co-champion New Richmond 16-14.
Keefer highlighted the play of his defense in that game, especially its play against Tiger standout Joey Kidder. Kidder burned Osceola in New Richmond’s previous game for eight catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Against B-W, he finished with one reception for 13 yards.
“We’ve had depth we haven’t had in a long time,” Keefer said.
The Blackhawks then returned home and routed Osceola 35-7. Roemhild accounted for three touchdowns – two on the ground, while Isaiah Randall had 137 yards and one touchdown.
Baldwin-Woodville then ran into a buzz saw the following week against St. Croix Central, who have played for a State Championship the last three seasons.
The Panthers fell to New Richmond the previous week 42- 14 and “didn’t look good,” according to Keefer.
“They came out against us,” Keefer said. “And played good football and we didn’t.”
B-W rebounded its last three games, winning all three, and averaging over 40 points a game in the process.
“It’s all about approaching each day and getting better,” Keefer continued.
Keefer is well aware of the Middle Border Conference’s playoff history as of late. Since 2011, a Middle Border team has played for a State Championship every year except one (2013).
