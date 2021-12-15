Baldwin-Woodville head football coach Dan Keefer was named last week an assistant coach for the North Small team for the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game July 16, 2022 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
Ellsworth’s Jason Janke was named as the head coach. Fellow assistants included Ellsworth’s Sam Elling, River Falls’ Matt Smith, Turtle Lake’s Doug Kahl, Cumberland’s Corey Berghammer, Assumption’s Jeff Sullivan and Kohler’s Ryan Eigenberger.
The small school all-star game kicks off at 12 p.m.
Hinzman named to the AP all-state team
St. Croix Central’s Carson Hinzman was named to the Associated Press all-state offense first team. He was joined on the offensive line by Whitefish Bay’s Joe Brunner, Sun Prairie’s Evan Malcore, Arrowhead’s Joey Okla and St. Mary’s Springs Academy Billy Schrauth. All five are seniors.
Brunner announced he’ll be playing at Wisconsin this fall, while Schrauth is committed to Notre Dame. Malcore will be playing for Northern Illinois. Okla will be playing for the University of Illinois. Hinzman is undecided as of Dec. 13.
