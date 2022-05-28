Kastel scores five goals in shutout win over Altoona

The Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team earned its sixth shutout win of the year courtesy of an 8-0 win over Altoona/Fall Creek May 19.
“We started the game very slow and took a while to score a goal,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool said. “Kylie Kastel had another great game.”
The freshman tallied five goals. Haley Jordt added two and Ella Schutz posted one.
“It took a while to get the players playing as a team, but they finished very strong,” Kool added.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 7-2 in the conference and 8-3 overall heading into the last week of the regular season.
B-W 9, Osceola 0
The May 16 win an emotional win for the Blackhawks given what had happen to teammate Maddi Monicken.
“Players weren’t emotionally prepared before the game with everything going on with Maddi Monicken, but they played very hard to dedicate this win to our No. 12,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool said. “It was inspiring to see how much effort they had in the game.”
Haley Jordt posted a four-goal game, while Kylie Kastel scored three. Ella Schutz and Zoe Henderson each scored one.
“We were never in danger of being scored on,” Kool said. “Kylee Minder our goalkeeper hardly touched the soccer ball.
“I really want them to stay focused because playoffs are right around the corner, and we need this momentum going.”
