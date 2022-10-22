Kastel, Fritts lose in first round of state tennis tournament

Eau Claire Regis’ Teigan Petersilka and Olivia Zavaleta defeated Baldwin-Woodville’s Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round of the Division 2 State Girls Doubles Tennis Tournament Oct. 13 in Madison.
“It was such an honor to be selected as the special qualifier and play at the state tournament,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson explained. “To be one of the 28 doubles teams represented in the D2 tournament was an accomplishment for the pair. These two ladies have worked so hard as a doubles team this year. I was so happy and proud of them.
“They definitely made Regis work for their win. Kylie and Shannon both work so well together and are so fun to watch. They may be young (Kastel is a sophomore while Fritts is a freshman) but they don’t show it. They do so many positive things on the courts, are very coachable, and love the game. They have so much to look forward to in the years to come.”
B-W will be saying goodbye to Dru Beebe and Courtney Stitt.
“Our team has faced and overcome so many challenges this year,” Helgeson said. “I am amazed at how well they handled it all, and I can’t wait to see what they will accomplish next season.
“We finished 10-13 overall, fourth in the conference and tied for first in the regional tournament. It was a good season for our team.”
Beebe and Abby Nilssen were the captains for this year’s team.
“They did a great job leading, pushing our team in practice and being positive all the time,” Helgeson concluded.
