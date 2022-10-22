Kastel, Fritts lose in first round of state tennis tournament

Shannon Fritts (left) and Kylie Kastel (right). 

 Contributed

Eau Claire Regis’ Teigan Petersilka and Olivia Zavaleta defeated Baldwin-Woodville’s Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round of the Division 2 State Girls Doubles Tennis Tournament Oct. 13 in Madison. 

“It was such an honor to be selected as the special qualifier and play at the state tournament,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson explained. “To be one of the 28 doubles teams represented in the D2 tournament was an accomplishment for the pair. These two ladies have worked so hard as a doubles team this year. I was so happy and proud of them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.