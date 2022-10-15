Kastel, Fritts earn state berth for B-W tennis

Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts’ season didn’t end at the sectional meet.
The No. 1 doubles team for the Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team earned a special qualifier from the girls state seeding board to compete in this weekend’ Division 2 State Tennis Tournament in Madison.
The pair will play 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Regis/McDonell’s Teigan Petersilka and Olivia Zavaleta. Kastel and Fritts are 10-7 on the year, while the Regis pair are 18-5.
Kastel and Fritts played only one match in the Oct. 5 sectional at Regis, losing 6-1, 7-5 to Altoona’s Josie Rondestvedt and Bella Bauer.
“Kylie and Shannon did a great job adjusting their game, and giving it their all,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “Most points went to deuce over and over. They definitely made Altoona work hard for their win.” Rondestvedt and Bauer went on to win the section title.
“We were both very shocked,” Kastel said. “We knew we had a chance, but we didn’t think it was possible, because we were so young.”
The pair admitted they found out at the Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central football game Oct. 7 and screamed in delight.
“Our energy,” Fritts said, when asked the secret to their success. “We liked to keep each other hyped up.”
Other Blackhawks who played in the section were Charlee Sorenson, who went 1-1 at No. 2 singles. She lost 6-4, 6-0 to Altoona’s Josie Rechek, before rebounding to defeat Osceola’s Emma Stroshane, 6-4, 6-3.
“It was a great win for Charlee,” Helgeson said. “She took charge and moved her opponent. She also had great serves.”
Abigail Nilssen fell 6-0, 6-1 to Regis’ Therese Kern at No. 4 singles and then lost 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 to Altoona’s Kenzie Schroeder in the third-place match.
“Abby played her heart out in the second match,” Helgeson added. “She played smart tennis and worked so hard. They had long rallies.”
Kennedy Wang and Hailey Schodeberg fell 6-3, 6-1 to Altoona’s Ryanna Hesselink and Keyliana Desantis at No. 3 doubles before losing to Medford’s Madison Clarkson and Chloe Werner, 6-2, 6-3 in the third-place match.
“They both have worked so hard and really improved their game this season,” Helgeson said.
Baldwin-Woodville finished fifth in team scoring with 19 points. Altoona was the sectional champion with 39 points. Regis took second with 33 and Rice Lake placed third with 26.
Subsectional Results
Six of the seven flights won at least one match at the Subsectional which was held Oct. 3 at Baldwin-Woodville.
“Our team came ready to compete,” Helgeson said. “I was so impressed with their fighting spirits and mindsets. They knew they had to give it their all. I know every one of our players walked off the courts so proud of how they played, whether they won or loss. I am blown away by how mature our team has become and how well they handle the pressure.”
Abigail Nilssen at No. 4 singles won both of her matches, defeating Mondovi’s Miriam Sandberg, 6-0, 6-0 and Ellsworth’s Bella Friesen, 6-1, 6-2. She came into the subsectional seeded second in their bracket.
“Abby was in her zone today,” Helgeson continued. “She had great focus and determination and played smart tennis.”
Kennedy Wang and Hailey Schodeberg at No. 3 doubles was also seeded second. The pair cruised to the 6-3, 6-1 win over Bloomer’s Savanna Seibel and Gabrielle Brenden before outlasting Osceola’s Marlee Gibson and Adason Gault, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.
“I was happy with how they handled the pressure of the day,” Helgeson said. “They did a great job together.”
Charlee Sorenson at No. 2 singles won 7-5, 6-2 over Bloomer’s Chloe Grant before upsetting second-seeded Ellsworth’s Betsy Foster, 6-3, 7-5.
“Charlee did a good job moving the ball and taking charge on the court,” Helgeson added.
Shannon Fritts and Kylie Kastel only had to play one match at No. 1 doubles to advance, defeating Bloomer’s RyAnna Keller and Emma Harms, 7-5, 6-1.
Mallory Hable and Emma Yanish at No. 2 doubles defeated Amery’s Ella Fulton and Kaileigh Hosking, 6-3, 2-6, 12-10 in its first-round match, but saw their season end as Osceola’s Olivia See and Brooke McDonald won 7-5, 6-4.
Dru Beebe also went 1-1 on her day, posting a 7-5, 6-1 over Ellsworth’s Emily Groen, before losing 6-2, 6-2 to Rice Lake’s Ayla Zuzek at No. 3 singles.
Osceola’s Sophia LaVigne defeated Maggie Jensen, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
B-W and Osceola tied for the most points at the end of the meet with 18, with Rice Lake at 16.
“It was a great day of tennis,” Helgeson concluded. “Everyone played the best they have all season.”
