Kastel, Fritts earn state berth for B-W tennis

Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts

Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts’ season didn’t end at the sectional meet. 

The No. 1 doubles team for the Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team earned a special qualifier from the girls state seeding board to compete in this weekend’ Division 2 State Tennis Tournament in Madison. 

