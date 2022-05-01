Janessa Karau claimed Baldwin-Woodville’s girls track and field team two first place finishes at the Ellsworth Invitational April 21.
Karau took the 200-meter dash in 28.24 seconds along with the high jump at 4-10.
Those performances helped the Blackhawks to a fourth-place finish. Osceola won the meet with 134 points, followed by Prescott’s 90. Central was third at 64.
B-W added four more second place finishes: The 3,200-meter relay with a time of 11:12.26, the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:28.01, Anna Fritts in the 100 hurdles (17.23) and Anna Jordt in the shot put (32-5).
Third place finishes went to Bekah Luckwaldt in the 400-meter dash (1:04.19), Fritts in the 300 hurdles (51.68) and Jordt in the discus (107-0). Addy Langer was fourth in the 100 hurdles (19:49), while she was fifth in the 300 hurdles (54.91). The 800-meter relay was also fifth (2:15.33) along with Morgan Margelofsky in the 400-meter dash (1:06.01).
Meanwhile, for the boys, they placed fifth with 17 points.
Osceola took first with 118 points, followed by Ellsworth’s 103. Prescott took third with 100.
Haydon Langer won the 110 hurdles at 17.66, while adding a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles (46.61). Chase Shafer was fifth in the 400 meters (56.19) along with the 800-meter relay (1:50.11).
