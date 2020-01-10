The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team handed Durand its first loss of the season by the score of 63-54 Jan. 7.
“Durand is always a tough place to play,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “We came out and played pretty well.”
The Panthers got up by seven points in the first half, but the Blackhawks closed the first half on a 10-0 run to go up three at halftime. B-W (5-5 overall) went 6-for-8 from three-point range in the second half which extended their lead. Durand cut it down to one, but Baldwin-Woodville had a couple key buckets late and clutch free throw shooting to clinch the win.
Dylan Karau finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two steals to lead the Blackhawks. Cam Thompson added nine points, four rebounds and three assists, while Zach Nilssen finished with eight points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
“That is the closest thing we’ve had to a triple-double, to my knowledge, in the last 25 years,” Nygaard said.
Hunter Clausen and Keegan Ofstie each scored seven, while Ross Roemhild recorded three steals and Collin Benson pulled down five rebounds.
“Overall, we had eight guys score five or more points, which is going to make us really hard to stop on the offensive end,” Nygaard said.
