Dylan Karau was the only Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball player in double figures as the Blackhawks fell 58-45 to Turtle Lake Dec. 22 in non conference action.
Karau finished with 18 points on 8-for-17 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. He also pulled down six rebounds.
Cam Thompson was the next closest with eight points. He added three rebounds and three assists. Collin Fritts added seven points and three rebounds. Keegan Ofstie finished with nine rebounds.
The Blackhawks struggled from three-point range, finishing 3-for-16 (18.7 percent).
Brendan Strenke led Turtle Lake with 19 points. Joel Humphrey chipped in with 16. Turtle Lake also enjoyed a 41-26 rebounding advantage.
B-W (0-3 overall) hosts New Richmond 7 p.m., Jan. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.