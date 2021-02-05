Karau’s 18 points lift boys hoops over Amery

The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team earned its fifth win of the season, 53-42 over Amery Jan. 28.
Dylan Karau led the Blackhawks with 18 points and three blocked shots. He was 4-for-7 from three-point range. Keegan Ofstie added 12 points. Cam Thompson and Eli Coenen finished with eight points each. Thompson dished out four assists and pulled down three rebounds. Coenen pulled down four rebounds.
Jason Oft had 15 points for the Warriors. Wyatt Luchtenburg added nine.
Baldwin-Woodville started the week with a 67-49 loss to Rice Lake. Jan. 26.
Keegan Ofstie ended up with 19 points and eight rebounds. He was the only Blackhawk in double figures. Cam Thompson, Sam Hush and Dylan Karau finished with six points each.
Alex Belongia led three Rice Lake players in double figures with 18 points each. Tyler Orr chipped in with 16 and Nolan Rowe added 14.
B-W is now 5-8 overall. They host Osceola 7 p.m. Feb. 4 to start a three-game home stretch over three days. Ellsworth and Prescott come to Baldwin over the subsequent two days.
