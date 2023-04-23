Jordt's three goals pace B-W soccer to shutout win By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Apr 23, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The start wasn’t what Mauritz Kool and the coaching staff had hoped for the Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team.The ending was as the Blackhawks cruised to the 8-0 win over Altoona/Fall Creek April 11 in its season opener.“We started with possession but weren’t attacking much,” Kool explained. “After 20 minutes we became more aggressive on the ball and scored three goals in the first half.“The second half was a whole different story. We scored five goals in less than 20 minutes. The team connected passes and stayed on Altoona’s side of the field for the whole time.” Haley Jordt recorded three goals. Kylie Kastel, Lavinia Kool, Ella Schutz, Ella Rhode, and Lucy Lovestrand scored one each. Schutz tallied five assists.“After the first goal, things changed,” Mauritz Kool stated. “The team got rid of the rust and took care of business.”Kylee Minder finished with two saves to earn the shutout. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 2023 Spring Hearing Statewide Results now available Woehrle wins 800, 3,200 at Ellsworth Invite B-W girls track have 21 personal bests at Ellsworth Invite Jordt's three goals pace B-W soccer to shutout win Amery blanks SCC girls soccer in opener SCC boys golf second, B-W fourth in MBC opener Boys tennis drop first match of the season Central scores 30 runs in opening week of action Most Popular Preparing today’s high school students for tomorrow County looks for ways to divert behavioral health offenders from courts Greenfield students learn about future careers New Richmond man dies in car crash WWH announces addition to new leadership team Upcoming Events Apr 24 Piecemakers Quilt Guild Mon, Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24 Viking Women Mon, Apr 24, 2023 Apr 25 Tuesday Afternoon Book Club Tue, Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Apr 25, 2023 CDT Apr 26 Telephone Town Hall Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 27 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Apr 27, 2023 CDT Apr 28 Smelt Fry Fri, Apr 28, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
