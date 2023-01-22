The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team outscored SCC by 10 points in the second half to defeat the Panthers 44-39 Jan. 12.
Haley Jordt had a game-high 17 points for B-W as she finished 5-for-11 from the field and was 7-for-10 from the free throw line. She added eight rebounds along with three steals.
Maggie Jensen recorded nine points, six rebounds and three steals. Ryeah Oehlke chipped in with seven points and six rebounds along with Marney Roemhild’s seven points and four rebounds.
Alayna Hackbarth led SCC with nine points. Delaney Lloyd and Elsah Rubis recorded six points each. Rubis pulled down nine rebounds.
The Blackhawks are now 3-3 in the conference and 4-9 overall.
St. Croix Falls 49, B-W 39
The Blackhawks were held under 40 points for the sixth time this season as the Saints earned the Jan. 9 win.
Brianna McCurdy poured in a game-high 29 points on 10-for-17 overall shooting from the field. She added eight rebounds and three steals. Ayla Schmidt finished with seven points and three rebounds, while Kelsey Cooper chipped in with six points and 10 rebounds.
The Saints shot nearly 50 percent from two-point range.
Marin Nygaard tossed in 11 points along with five rebounds to lead B-W. Roemhild and Jordt scored nine points each. Jordt pulled down five rebounds. Oehlke added four points and four rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.