Anna Jordt uncorked a 16-point, 13-rebound performance on Jan. 16 to lead the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team to a 46-38 upset victory over Somerset. She also contributed three steals, two assists and one-blocked shot.
"It was a good game for us,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “Neither team really established control-there was much back and forth. This game shows our growth as a team, because we were able to play through adversity, after falling behind, and take the lead back. Then we handled their pressure in the final minutes. Great effort by the team.”
Backing her up was Kate Groskreutz with 13 points, three rebounds and two steals. Also scoring for the Blackhawks (5-9) were: Brooke Klatt with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brianna Mikla (four points, two rebounds), Maddy Jensen (three points, nine rebounds) and Kaelyn Olson (two points, two rebounds, two blocks).
Somerset fell to 6-6.
