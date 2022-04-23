The Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team cruised to the 9-0 victory over St. Croix Central April 11.
“The whole team played very well,” stated B-W coach Mauritz Kool. “Varsity had a really good game where I could move players to different positions on the field to have more options in the future. I loved the intensity on the second half.”
Haley Jordt led the way with four goals. Ella Schutz tallied two goals, while Shayna Florez, Hannah Hermanson and Kylie Kastel posted a goal each.
“It was exciting to see how the players were and how they were cheering each other even when the last goal was scored,” Kool continued.
It was the season opener for Central, who is in the program’s second year.
“A lot of respect to the Central’s girls team and their coaches,” Kool said. “It’s not easy to start a new program but they are doing a great job and have a great future ahead of them.”
B-W is now 1-1 overall.
