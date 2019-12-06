The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team opened its 2019-20 season with a 40-29 home victory over Boyceville Nov. 21.
Led by an 11-point, 2-block and three steal effort by Anna Jordt, the Blackhawks were able hold on to the 11-point lead they built in the first half to secure their first victory of the year, despite Jordt fouling out.
Maddy Jensen put together a strong game on the boards, collecting 11 rebounds to go with her six points. Angela Nilssen also had a solid game that include nine rebounds and two assists.
Brooke Klatt was a defensive presence, grabbing five steals. Brianna Mikla tallied two assists, three steals and four rebounds.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Jaden Werner (6 points), Kate Groskreutz (6 points), Bailey Albrightson (five points), Mikla (2 points), Kaelyn Olson (2 points), Nilssen (1 point) and Klatt (1 point).
Boyceville was led by Tyra Kostman with eight points.
