Feb. 6 was a tough day for the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team as it suffered its fourth straight loss in the form of a 40-38 home showdown with Osceola.
Anna Jordt posted gaudy numbers with 17 points and 16 rebounds. She even had a lot of support on the boards from Maddy Jensen, who tallied 12 rebounds to go with her six points, but it just wasn’t quite enough.
“It was a sluggish game for us,” said B-W coach Steve Jensen. “We didn’t shoot the ball well from the field. Hopefully, we can learn from this and play with urgency when it is necessary.”
B-W shot less than 30 percent from two-point range and was 2-for-20 from three-point territory.
Brianna Mikla added nine points and three rebounds. Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Marney Roemhild (three points, five rebounds) and Angela Nilssen (three points, four rebounds).
Osceola (6-12) was led by Hattie Fox with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals.
