Anna Jordt scored 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as New Richmond defeated Baldwin-Woodville in girls basketball 61-35 Dec. 13.
Jordt also pulled down five rebounds. Maddy Jensen scored nine points and recorded nine rebounds. Brianna Mikla added seven points and three rebounds.
Jessica Hagman led three New Richmond players in double figures with 12, followed by Barb Kling with 11 and Brooke Blaszczyk added 10.
New Richmond went into halftime with a 41-13 lead.
