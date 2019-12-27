A 43-37 home loss to Bloomer Dec. 17 marked six straight defeats for the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team.
The loss was especially disappointing for the Blackhawks (1-6) as they held an 18-12 halftime advantage over the Heart O' North Conference leader but gave up 31 points in the second half.
While Bloomer (6-2) had three double digit scorers, B-W had four players with either eight or nine points.
Kate Groskreutz and Maddy Jensen each scored nine points for the Blackhawks. Jensen also added nine rebounds and three assists. Brooke Klatt and Anna Jordt each posted eight points. Jordt also contributed a game-high 11 rebounds and a block while Klatt pitched in five rebounds, three assists and a block.
Also scoring for B-W were Kaelyn Olson (two points, two rebounds) and Angela Nilssen (one point).
Bloomer was led by Samantha Buchholz (12 points), Larissa Fossum (12 points) and Emma Seibel (11 points).
