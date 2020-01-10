Anna Jordt scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the River Falls girls basketball team defeated Baldwin-Woodville 46-32 Jan. 7.
Brooke Klatt added 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Maddy Jensen had six points and eight rebounds, while Kaelyn Olson recorded two points and three rebounds.
B-W (3-9 overall) was great from the charity stripe, going 10-for-11, but struggled from three-point range, finishing 0-for-10.
