The 2021 Middle Border All-Conference first team for volleyball had four repeat selections from the previous year.
Baldwin-Woodville’s Anna Jordt was one of them.
The senior hitter was one of five Blackhawks who were named to conference teams. B-W finished 6-1 in the conference and was co-champions with St. Croix Central.
Joining Jordt on the first team was senior setter Angela Nilssen. Nilssen was previously named to the second team in 2019.
Earning second team selections were seniors libero Brooke Klatt and hitter Brianna Hanson. Klatt was an honorable mention selection last year.
Junior hitter Jordyn Letter nabbed an honorable mention selection.
Fellow conference champion St. Croix Central had three first team selections – seniors hitters Katie Gostovich, Kate Larson and senior setter Meadow Berg. For Larson, she’s been a first team selection three years in a row.
The other first teamers were Osceola’s Mallory Johnson, Somerset’s Hope Baillargeon and Prescott’s Reese Ptacek.
Gostovich, Baillaregon and Larson were the other repeat performers.
St. Croix Central and B-W landed five players on the three teams, while Osceola had four. Seniors dominated the all-conference teams as 15 of the 21 selections were seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.