Jordt, Klatt push Blackhawks past Osceola

Baldwin-Woodville’s girls’ basketball team ended a six-game skid on Dec. 19 in Osceola when it defeated the Chieftains, 57-49.
Anna Jordt led the charge with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block. Brooke Klatt was also a major contributor for the Blackhawks (2-6) with 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.
“Hard play from the team as a whole, is what helped us to the win,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “Osceola shot 53 percent from three-point range but with inside baskets and layups we were able to overcome that good shooting. Once again, we outrebounded them and limited their second chances at shots. It was a long week of games, but I felt we played well in the last two.”
Also scoring were Kate Groskreutz (nine points, two rebounds), Brianna Mila (eight points, two rebounds), Maddy Jensen (six points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals), Marney Roemhild (four points) and Angela Nilssen (two points).
Osceola’s (3-4) Hattie Fox led all scorers with 25 points while her teammate Emily Fox posted 15 points.
