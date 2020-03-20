Jordt, Jensen named All-Conference

The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team landed two players on the Middle Border Conference all-conference team.
Sophomore Anna Jordt earned a second-team selection. She led the team with 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Maddy Jensen was named honorable mention. She finished with eight points and 7.5 rebounds a game.
Prescott was the conference champion as it finished 14-0. They also earned Player of the Year (Isabella Lenz) and Coach of the Year (Rob Radloff). The Cardinals had three players on the all-conference team, all three will return next year.
Matter of fact, 10 of the 18 all-conference players are junior or lower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.