Jordt, Jensen earn all-conference status By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Apr 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured from left to right: Marney Roemhild, Maggie Jensen, Haley Jordt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maggie Jensen and Haley Jordt were voted to the Middle Border Conference girls basketball all-conference second team. The Baldwin-Woodville sophomores were named to the team along with Amery’s Mia Brotzel and Grace Carlson, Prescott’s Katrina Budworth and Altoona’s Josie Rondestvedt. Carlson and Rondestvedt was a second-team selection last year, while Budworth was last year’s player of the year. Jordt was the team’s leading scorer at 10.9 points per game, while Jensen was second at 10.4. Jensen was the team’s leading rebounder at 7.6 as Jordt finished second at 4.1. Marney Roemhild was selected to the honorable mention team as she was one of 11 named. Prescott was the conference champion and tied for the most selections with four. The first team was made up of Osceola’s Hattie Fox, Somerset’s Heather Gaikowski and Julia Rybacki, Ellsworth’s Molly Janke, Prescott’s Lila Posthuma and Altoona’s Alyssa Wirth. Fox, Janke, Wirth and Posthuma were first team repeat selections. Out of the 23 selections, 11 were seniors. Jordt and Jensen were two of the six sophomores. Fox was named player of the year while Somerset’s Cory Lindenberg was voted coach of the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Jordt, Jensen earn all-conference status Gov. Evers takes action on two bills A new way to tell the Easter story Blue Pinwheels to promote Family Strengthening Month St. Croix County’s February Unemployment Rate is 3.8% Projects replacing I-94 bridges in St. Croix County to resume Schweet Stop says sayonara ‘A great photo of high school sports’ Most Popular Knegendorf named new Baldwin Fire Chief From the Editor's Desk:The top 10 athletes 20 felony counts for identity theft and more Baldwin man charged with possession of child pornography ‘A great photo of high school sports’ Upcoming Events Apr 8 Photo with the Easter Bunny Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8 Easter Egg Hunt - Woodville Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8 Living Last Supper Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 10 Roundtable Discussion Mon, Apr 10, 2023 Apr 11 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Apr 11, 2023 CDT Apr 13 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Apr 13, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.