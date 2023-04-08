Jordt, Jensen earn all-conference status

Pictured from left to right: Marney Roemhild, Maggie Jensen, Haley Jordt. 

Maggie Jensen and Haley Jordt were voted to the Middle Border Conference girls basketball all-conference second team. 

The Baldwin-Woodville sophomores were named to the team along with Amery’s Mia Brotzel and Grace Carlson, Prescott’s Katrina Budworth and Altoona’s Josie Rondestvedt. 

