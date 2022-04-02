Jordt a three-time all-conference selection in girls basketball

Anna Jordt wrapped up her girls basketball career for Baldwin-Woodville by earning a first-team Middle Border conference selection for this recent season.
Jordt was a second team selection the past two years. This year she led the team in scoring (10.3) and rebounds (7.1).
She was joined on the first team by Prescott’s Katrina Budworth and Lila Posthuma, Osceola’s Hattie Fox, Ellsworth’s Molly Janke and Altoona’s Alyssa Wirth. Jordt is the only senior.
Fox was a repeat first team selection. Janke was a second team selection last year.
Brooke Klatt earned the final B-W selection as she made the second team. She was second on the team in scoring with 7.9 points per game. She led the team in assists and most three-pointers made. She was also third in steals.
The second team was made up of Somerset’s Heather Gaikowski, Altoona’s Josie Rondestvedt, Prescott’s Izzy Matzek and Amery’s Grace Carlson.
Prescott was the conference champion and had the most selections with four, headlined by Budworth being named player of the year. Altoona had three.
Juniors and sophomores had the most selections with six each over the three teams. There were five seniors and one freshman selected. St. Croix Central’s Holly Spoo was named coach of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.