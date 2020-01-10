A road trip to Prescott didn't end the way the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team had hoped Jan. 3 as the Blackhawks returned home with a 59-42 loss - due in large part to a 27-point, nine-rebound, six-assist and five-steal performance by Prescott's Isabella Lenz.
“We played them very tough for a good portion of the game,” said B-W coach Steve Jensen. “Their experience and skill ultimately let them pull away at the end.”
B-W (3-8) was led by Maddy Jensen, who posted 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Anna Jordt also had a solid game, notching 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Brooke Klatt (five points, six assists, five steals), Brianna Mikla (four points), Kate Groskreutz (three points, two rebounds), Marney Roemhild (three points, two rebounds, one blocked shot).
Prescott remains undefeated and leading the Middle Border Conference with a 7-0 overall record.
