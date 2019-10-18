Jessica Jarvis and Libby Whirry won their first round match at the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament Thursday night in Madison.
The Baldwin-Woodville seniors dropped the first set to Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes of McFarland 6-2, but rebounded to win the second 6-1 and claimed the tiebreaker 9-7.
The pair advance to face Catholic Memorial's Rylee Teuteberg and Alex Sturm 12:15 p.m. Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Teuteberg and Sturm received a first-round bye.
