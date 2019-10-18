Jarvis, Whirry advance to state tennis

Five Blackhawk tennis players made the trip to Eau Claire on Thursday to participate in the WIAA Division 2 Regis Sectional at The Menards Tennis Center. All five faced stiff competition and three saw their seasons come to a close.
At No. 1 doubles, Jessica Jarvis and Libby Whirry put together a strong match against Pacelli’s Ella Schroeder and Marissa Stolt (18-8) who went on to place third at the tournament.
“Jessica and Libby compliment each other so well,” Baldwin-Woodville Coach Dana Helgeson said. “They played a great match and were voted by a board to advance to the state tournament with a special qualifier.”
On Thursday, the duo is scheduled to play in Madison at 7:15 p.m.
“I’m so happy for them,” Helgeson added. “They deserve this, and I know they will do an amazing job of representing Baldwin-Woodville.
Hannah Stitt dropped her opening round match at No. 1 singles, 3-6, 3-6 to Ashland’s Taylor Vyskocil (23-4). Vyskocil went on to place fourth and earn a No. 8 seed at the state tournament.
“Hannah knew this was going to be challenging and went out fighting,” said Helgeson. “I was so proud of how well she played. She took charge and moved the ball. She had a strong mental game.”
Helgeson commended Stitt for understanding that high school tennis is about having fun, making great memories and growing as a person.
The No. 3 doubles team of Alison and Brooke Albrightson placed third. After losing their first round to a Medford duo, 3-6, 0-6, the Albrightson girls, bounced back to defeat Pacelli, 6-1, 6-2.
Team Scores
Regis 44, Amery 33, Newman Catholick 28, Ashland 28, Medford 19, Baldwin-Woodville 15, Pacelli 11, Rice Lake 10, Osceola 9, Assumption 8, Barron 6, Lakeland 4, Columbus Catholic 2, Ellsworth 0, Bloomer 0, Unity/Luck 0, Phillips 0
