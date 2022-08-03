 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) last month announced the winners of the 2022 Invasive Species Council Invader Crusader Awards.

The Invader Crusader award winners are selected by the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council as part of Invasive Species Action Month in June. The governor-appointed council advises the DNR and the state legislature on invasive species issues. Each year, the council honors Invader Crusaders: Individuals, groups or organizations who have made significant contributions to prevent, monitor or control invasive species that can harm Wisconsin’s ecosystems, economy and in some cases, public health.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.