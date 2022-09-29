Davis Paulsen clinched the Homecoming win for the Baldwin-Woodville football team Sept. 16 as he intercepted a Rice Lake pass in overtime.
The next day, he played 159 out of 160 minutes for the soccer team as it swept Three Lakes and Northland Pines. The senior played a big part in both wins, as he scored three goals in each of them.
“The bus ride home (from the soccer games) were the longest three hours of my life,” he said. “It felt like my feet were falling apart.”
Why is he doing this then?
“A lot of people told me it was a stupid idea,” he said. “But, I love both sports and I couldn’t pick one. So, I decided to do both.”
Paulsen admitted the original plan was to go football only this year, but a change of heart and with the information soccer’s practice times would be later in the day, led him to both sports.
Playing both sports in one season isn’t new as he was the kicker of the football team last year along with playing soccer. He took part in the special team practices for football and then went to soccer.
“He is a great kid, number one, but I had watched him in hockey where he showed his physicality and athleticism and I knew he would be an excellent football player,” B-W football coach Dan Keefer explained. “Over the past two years, Davis did some practicing of traditional positions, and our football staff knew he could be very good if he committed to playing, so I was going to be extremely flexible with Davis.
“I knew he wanted to play both so when he suggested maybe he could play both I was 100 percent in favor of it.”
Stated B-W soccer coach Nathan Franey: “When he asked about playing football his junior year, I told him he had my support. However, he would still be required to attend soccer practices every day and soccer games would have to take priority over football practice. Soccer games and football games do not take place on the same day so there was no issue of having those overlap.”
The schedule makers did present a challenge to him last year. On Oct. 8, 2021, he played the first half of a home soccer game against Hayward. With the Blackhawks ahead comfortably 5-0 at intermission, he received coach Nathan Franey’s blessing to leave as the football team was scheduled to play at Amery. He kicked three extra points in the team’s 33-24 win.
“My parents drove me up there,” he recalls. “I think I got there 20 minutes before kickoff. I warmed up fast.”
This year, the routine is different as he added linebacker duties along with being a kicker of the football team.
“I played linebacker while in middle school,” he said. “I’m not a tall person, but I like to hit.”
He explained while in middle school with football in the fall and soccer in the spring, his decisions were easy. What sport to play started when he was a freshman.
“The administration never intervened,” he said as fellow Middle Border Conference schools do outlaw students playing two sports in one season. B-W Athletic Director Jason Sell stated he can’t remember any other athletes attempting what Paulson is doing as the demands due to practices and games is a challenge.
He explained what he loves about soccer, which he has played his whole life.
“It’s a tougher sport than people think,” he said. “It’s hard to control the ball with your feet and when you can get good at it, it’s hard not to want to do it.”
He also wanted to dispel a popular stereotype about soccer.
“When people call soccer boring they don’t know what they are looking for,” he continued. “One of the aspects people watch football and hockey for is the hitting. In soccer, they are called wimps for falling over and getting hurt.”
As of now, he said Rice Lake has been his most memorable football game he’s played in.
Before the last play, a timeout was called. Fellow linebacker Logan Gordon told him to watch the Rice Lake fullback on the play as the Warriors ran that same play earlier in the game with the fullback gaining a key first down reception.
As Paulsen explained, the fullback did swing out of the backfield and attempted to block Paulsen. Paulsen then turned around and saw the quarterback still looking at the pair.
“I jumped out in front of the fullback and reached out for the ball,” he said. His next reaction was one of happiness and celebration.
The interception was far from his only contribution to the win as he was successful on field goals from 27 and 35 yards. He explained based on his alignment and how he hits the football, he knows immediately if the kick is good or not.
“The longest field goal I made without the wind helping me was 55 yards out,” he continued. “I’m pretty consistent from 40 yards in.”
Added Keefer: “Davis always has a great attitude and energy. He is clearly one of the best kickers in the stat of Wisconsin. Davis has improved so much at linebacker since this season has started, it’s very impressive. He is steadily ascending. He is also a talented running back. He has really earned the trust of his teammates and the coaches.”
Paulson explained there are two different styles when it comes to hitting a football and a soccer ball.
“In football, you want to get the ball up,” he said. “You have to lean back and hit it up as high as you can.
“In soccer, you want to keep it down. There have been times I’ve hit a soccer ball like a football and it goes up and flies forever. It’s a lot more different than people think.”
Concluded Franey: “I am most impressed and proud of is his work ethic. When he comes to soccer practice, he never complains about being tired from football practice. Even with the added stress of playing another sport, he is playing at a very high level and is currently leading the team in goals scored. His commitment has been outstanding, and I couldn’t ask him for any more than what he is giving this soccer team.”
For his love of soccer and football, that might not even be his favorite sport.
“A lot of people don’t believe me but my first word was Zamboni,” he said. His brother was six or seven when he fell in love with hockey. Apparently so did Davis.
“We watched hockey all the time,” he remembers. “I don’t know why, but I was obsessed with Zambonis. It was my favorite part of the game.
“My brother was a big part of my life. Everything he did, I wanted to do.”
Paulsen scored 16 goals and registered 21 assists during the 2021-22 regular season helping the Blackhawks to the Division 2 State Tournament for the first time in school history.
As for the spring, in three years he did tennis, baseball and track. It has been suggested he join golf for his senior year to complete the list.
