Hush wins section title at 120 pounds; three other B-W wrestlers qualify for state

B-W’s Tyler Fink in control of his match against SCC’s Will Schmitt during the Feb. 11 regional at Neillsville. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

Colton Hush earned his third trip to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament by winning the 120-pound sectional in Amery Feb. 18. 

The junior standout ran his record to 42-3 by pinning Osceola’s Talon Berg in the quarterfinal, registering a 6-4 decision over Medford’s Thad Sigmund in the semifinal and blanking Amery’s Lane Anderson 8-0 in the final. 

