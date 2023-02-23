Hush wins section title at 120 pounds; three other B-W wrestlers qualify for state

Colton Hush earned his third trip to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament by winning the 120-pound sectional in Amery Feb. 18.
The junior standout ran his record to 42-3 by pinning Osceola’s Talon Berg in the quarterfinal, registering a 6-4 decision over Medford’s Thad Sigmund in the semifinal and blanking Amery’s Lane Anderson 8-0 in the final.
Hush placed third at 106 pounds in 2021 and second at 113 last year. He earned a first round bye and could face Sigmund again. Sigmund (47-8) wrestles Freedom’s Peter Tomazevic (45-8) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Hush lost in the 113-pound final to Dodgeville’s Reid Spurley. Spurley is also in the 120-pound bracket and earned a first round bye.
Joining Hush at state are three other Blackhawks who are each making their second trip to state.
Tyler Fink brings a 36-7 record to Madison as he placed second at 132 pounds. Fink won his two matches by fall and a decision. He lost the first-place match to St. Croix Falls’ Kellen Kelly by a 4-0 score.
Fink will be looking to avenge his 1-2 record at state last year. Fink will wrestle Shoreland Lutheran’s Mason Gill (20-2) in Thursday’s first round. The winner faces Oconto Falls’ Cole Bozille (50-7) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Hunter Gartmann’s lone loss in the sectionals was to St. Croix Falls’ Kellen Kelly in sudden death in the 138-pound semifinal. He rebounded to win his next three matches, including the second-place match over Regis/Altoona’s Chase Kostka.
Gartmann (40-9) will be looking to avenge his loss at state last year. He faces Lodi’s Owen Breunig (42-15) in Thursday’s first round. The winner faces Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood (44-3) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Mason Baribeau (35-11) took second at 285 pounds as he had a pin and a 1-0 decision before losing to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Gunner Hoffmann in the finals.
Baribeau will be looking for his first state win as well as he went 0-1 in 2022. He faces Lodi’s Henry Koeppen (29-10) in Thursday’s first round. The winner faces Freedom’s Hunter Vander Heiden in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Austin Schmidt (35-11) missed out on a state berth as he placed fourth at 145 pounds. He lost 11-4 to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt in the third-place match. If Schmidt would’ve won, he would have advanced to state.
The rest of the Blackhawks who qualified for sections failed to win a match:
At 113 pounds, Drake Gartmann (27-17) lost in the first round to St. Croix Falls’ Cole Steffen by a 3-2 score.
At 126 pounds, Cole Braasch (31-14) lost 8-2 to Medford’s Jude Stark.
At 160 pounds, Taden Holldorf (18-14) was pinned by Spooner/Webster’s Connor Melton.
At 170 pounds, Elliott Anderson (28-14) fell 11-7 to Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Lucas D’Jock.
At 182 pounds, Drew Stark (19-20) was pinned by Amery’s Wyatt Ingham and Regis/Altoona’s Brayden Albee.
At 195 pounds, Andrew Thompson (21-15) lost 3-1 to St. Croix Falls’ Joe Petherbridge.
The Blackhawks tied for fifth in the team standings with Medford as both scored 79 points each. Amery was first with 92, followed by SCC’s 89.5. St. Croix Falls took third with 86.
