Hush wins first place at East Ridge Ruckus

Colton Hush improved to 26-2 overall after winning all four of his matches to claim the 120-pound title for the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team at the East Ridge Ruckus Jan. 21.
Three of his four wins were by pins, including a 48 second match over Owatonna’s Lane Karsten in the final.
Hush’s finish was one of eight Blackhawks, placing in the top five as B-W finished third in the 17-team meet with 146 points. Waconia was first with 239.5 as Anoka took second with 149.5.
Tyler Fink earned a bye, a pin, and a decision prior to the 132-pound final where he lost 7-5 to Waconia’s Lincoln Vick in the final. Fink is now 24-5 overall.
Moson Baribeau earned a bye, a fall, and a sudden death victory to advance to the 285-pound final where he was pinned by Prentiss Derrick of Chaska-Chanhassen. Baribeau is now 21-8 overall.
Cole Braasch tallied a third-place finish at 126 pounds to improve his record to 22-8. His loss was in the semifinals to St. Francis’ Gunner Hostetter by sudden death but rebounded to defeat Menomonie’s Kolyn Wolf 11-2 in the third-place match.
Hunter Gartmann (138) and Austin Schmidt (145) earned fourth place finishes in their respective weight classes. Gartmann is now 23-6 as Schmidt is 20-8.
Drake Gartmann (113) and Logan Gordon (170) both finished in fifth place. Gartmann is 17-12 and Gordon is 7-3.
B-W 57, Osceola 21
The Blackhawks picked up 10 wins to win the dual meet over Osceola Jan. 12.
Five of those wins were by pins: Colton Hush defeated Talon Berg in 2 minutes, 50 seconds at 120 pounds, Cole Braasch stuck Dylan Hornung at 1:52 at 126 pounds, Hunter Gartmann recorded a fall over Mason Rud at 138 pounds, Austin Schmidt won in 1:45 over Tristan Campeau at 145 pounds while Logan Gordon registered a 43 second pin over Dan Larkey at 170 pounds.
Drake Gartmann (113), Tyler Fink (132), Mason Pelletier (220) and Moson Baribeau (285) each earned forfeit wins while Graiden Monicken posted a 11-5 decision over Reid Church at 152 pounds.
