Hush wins first place at East Ridge Ruckus

Colton Hush deciding what to do next during a match in the Northern Badger Classic. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

Colton Hush improved to 26-2 overall after winning all four of his matches to claim the 120-pound title for the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team at the East Ridge Ruckus Jan. 21. 

Three of his four wins were by pins, including a 48 second match over Owatonna’s Lane Karsten in the final. 

